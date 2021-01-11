



About 21,600 Infant, Primary, Special Education, Baccalaureate and FP students from the Valencian Community will be affected this Monday in the Valencian Community by the suspension of classes as a result of the storm ‘Filomena’ and the cold snap that the forecasters re predicting.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Education on Sunday evening, there are 27 municipalities that have decreed the suspension of classes in all educational centres in their municipality as a result of the cold wave.

By provinces, in Castellón there will be no classes in 12 municipalities: Castellfort, Cinctorres, Forcall, La Mata, Morella, Olocau del Rey, Pobla de Benifassà, Portell de Morella, Sierra Engarcerán, Vall d’Alba, Vilafranca and Vistabella . In total, about 1,600 students.

There are 12 towns in the Valencia district: Ademuz, Algemesí, Almussafes, Benifaió, Camporrobles, Caudete de las Fuentes, Chera, Fuenterrobles, Requena, Sollana, Utiel and Venta del Moro, with some 14,600 students. With regard to Alicante, there will be three municipalities without classes: Agost, Ibi and Monforte del Cid, about 5,400 students.

Meanwhile, in those schools that remain open, the Valencia City Council has said that schools must turn on their heating “urgently” and 24 hours a day to ensure the ventilation of the classrooms and prevent students from getting cold due to the evolution of the storm.

“We have told all of Valencia’s educational centres the need to turn on the heating as soon as possible and keep it on uninterrupted. It is necessary that the classrooms can be ventilated but that they are acclimatized”, explained Maite Ibañez, who gave a message of calm:“ Schools are safe spaces as we have said many times in recent months ”.