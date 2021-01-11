Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll enjoys day at the beach





By Andrew Atkinson

Fifteen horses from the stables of leading County Meath Ireland based trainer Gordon Elliott enjoyed a morning out at Mornington Beach, including Envoi Allen, twice Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll and Abacadabras.

Elliott reported the death of Cheltenham Festival winner Labaik, due to colic.

“Labaik who had retired from racing died of a colic two or three months ago here in the yard,” said Elliott.

Labaik won the 2017 Cheltenham Festival Supreme Novices Hurdle at 25-1, when ridden by Jack Kennedy.

“It has been reported he sustained a cut to a leg and was put down, which wasn’t true. He wasn’t being ridden out and had been retired.

“He won a Supreme Novice Hurdle for us, was very talented and a very good horse,” said Elliott.

