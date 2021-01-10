



A rather cheery story on the front page to offset, perhaps, much of the doom and gloom featured by Storm Filomena and the Coronavirus Pandemic elsewhere in the paper.

The Three Kings encampment, so well put together in the port area of Torrevieja, attracted over 8,000 people during it’s 5 days of opening, ensuring that much of the magic of Christmas was able to be carried on in the region.

Of course the snowstorms and the virus feature elsewhere in some depth as does the travel disruption inexplicably caused by UK airport staff to many hundreds of Spain Residents as they were attempting to fly home after the Christmas holidays.