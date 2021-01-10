



The Royal Camp of the Three Kings in Torrevieja, held in the port area of ​​the town, closed its doors last Tuesday having made dreams come true for over 8,000 children during the holiday period.

Melchor, Gaspar, Baltasar and their entire entourage, set up camp in a 2,000 square metre facility, in which they bestowed the illusion to the children who had come to the city from many different parts of the Community.

By appointment and in applying all the necessary preventive anticovid measures, they were able to deliver their letters to Their Majesties the Three Wise Men from the East, who resided in the camp with their entourage, with numerous characters as they taught the visitors about the artisan trades of yesteryear.

The Torrevieja City Council said it was delighted with the response that the camp and its occupants received, as it thanked joint sponsors Agamed and Ribera for their support, which further enabled the enjoyment of Christmas and the illusion of the Kings for the children.

The production of the Camp, Safety Global, also agreed, after analysing the data from the survey on the degree of satisfaction of what has been the most popular and important camp in the region this Christmas.

According to the survey, 97.6% of children enjoyed their visit to the camp ‘a lot’ or ‘quite a lot’ and practically all visitors (8,111) would repeat the experience.

The majority of visitors came from Torrevieja itself (78.81%), 14.84% from municipalities in the Vega Baja region, 4.43 % of towns in the province of Alicante.

For four days the Torrevieja Camp recreated the activities of a nomadic Berber village with a total of 40 actors who reflected the activity of merchants, the traditional trades of carpenters, blacksmiths and bakers.

Also present were members of the Roman Legion and its praetorian guard, an astrologer, as well as many other attractions for the children, the reading of their letters, the royal apartments, as well as the packaging of gifts, all carried out always with a rigorous regard to health and anticovid measures.