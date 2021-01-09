UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 9 January, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results

09 21 23 30 35 38 53

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2614

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £20,000,000 1 £20,000,000 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 5 £5,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 125 £218,750 Match 4 £140 8,409 £1,177,260 Match 3 £30 191,832 £5,754,960 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,747,968 £3,495,936

£20,000,000Guinevere