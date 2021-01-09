UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 9 January, 2021

The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results
09
21
23
30
35
38
53

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2614

Jackpot: £20,000,000
Machine Used: Guinevere
Ball Set Used: 6

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£20,000,0001£20,000,000
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0005£5,000,000
Match 5£1,750125£218,750
Match 4£1408,409£1,177,260
Match 3£30191,832£5,754,960
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,747,968£3,495,936

