Storm Arising (6-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands Chepstow Coral Handicap Hurdle





By Andrew Atkinson

Storm Arising (6-1) was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info when landing the Coral Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f at Chepstow.

Paul Nicholls trained Storm Arising, ridden by Bryony Frost, beat Ask Dillon (4-1) by 1 1/4 lengths, with Exploiteur (16-5) a further 3 1/4 lengths behind, third.

Going Places (2-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Bombardier Novice Stakes over 7f at Lingfield Park.

Archie Watson trained Going Places, ridden by Hollie Doyle, gained a 4 lengths win over 6-4 favourite David Elsworth trained Starshiba.

At Kempton Park fromthehorsesmouth.info selection Smarty Wild (5-2f) won the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase over 2m 4f under a driving finish by Richard Johnson.

“He’s only a Novice and jumped really well, apart from one mistake, and hopefully he can keep improving.

“His confidence got better and better – he’s a good horse,” said Johnson.

Philip Hobbs trained seven year old Smarty Wild gained a length win ahead of Nicky Henderson trained Pistol Whipped (7-2) with The Bay Birch (11-2), third.

Main Image

Storm Arising, courtesy Chepstow Racecourse Twitter

