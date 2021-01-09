ROLLING BACK THE YEARS!





Veteran Double Shuffle – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – lands Kempton Ladbrokes Handicap

By Andrew Atkinson

Four years since last winning veteran Double Shuffle (4-1) – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase over 3 miles at Kempton Park on Saturday.

“It was very tough – a really good job by the team,” said jubilant winning jockey James Bowen.

Tom George trained 11-year-old Double Shuffle pulled out all the stops to thwart Ami Desbois (22-1) by 1 1/4 lengths, having lead going to the last, with 10-3 favourite Two For Gold, third.

“I wasn’t confident going to the last – it’s great to get the win,” said delighted Bowen.

Double Shuffle last won in December 2016 at Kempton Park.

