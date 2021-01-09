



It’s Mcfabulous for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!

By Andrew Atkinson

Mcfabulous completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 33-1 treble at Kempton Park on Saturday when landing the Grade 2 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle over 2m 5f, under jockey Harry Cobden.

Trained by Paul Nicholls seven-year-old Mcfabulous (10-11f) gained a 2 1/4 length win ahead of On The Blind Side (11-1).

“It wasn’t ideal going wide, but I was never concerned, I could afford to do that,” said Cobden.

*Smarty Wild (5-2), Double Shuffle (4-1) and Mcfabulous (10-11) completed 33-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble.

The post KEMPTON PARK 33-1 TREBLE appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.