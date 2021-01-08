



By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV) has suspended all football fixtures at the weekend (January 9-10) due to the adverse weather conditions.

A statement from the FFCV read: “All fixtures in territorial competitions, soccer and futsal, are suspended due to the storm that the Valencian Community suffers.

“Complying with the health protocols in these meteorological conditions is very complicated, so, appealing to good sense and prudence, the FFCV considers that it is convenient to stop all soccer and indoor soccer in territorial competition this weekend.

“According to the official forecast of Aemet, the Valencian Community suffers a storm that will last all weekend and that will make travel much more difficult.

“It should be remembered that the competitions of the pre-benjamin, youngest and juvenile football and futsal categories were already suspended this coming weekend and until January 31, due to the resolution of the Generalitat Valenciana on January 5.

“The FFCV has demanded responsibility from the institutions throughout this pandemic, so for the sake of that same responsibility it has been forced to suspend fixtures.”