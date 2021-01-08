



Horadada is the first health department to vaccinate health workers, including City Council janitors who work in outlying clinics. In addition, on Saturday the residents and health personnel of one of the residences in the municipality will be vaccinated.

The first person vaccinated at the Pilar de la Horadada health centre was Juan Carlos Santos, a nursing coordinator; and the first worker from the Town Council was Andrés Martínez.

Both the Mayor, José María Pérez, and the councillor for health, Nieves Moreno, were present at both of the present in the vaccination processes.

All those vaccinated will get their second dose of the vaccine in about 21 days.