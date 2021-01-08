Trainer Kirby’s largest team of runners in one day hit by snow!





By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Race entries at Newcastle were affected by the snowfall on roads with many horses scheduled to go to post declared non-runners on Friday.

“The horrendous conditions en route to Newcastle resulted in so many non-runners- including ours – in the first four races,” said trainer Phil Kirby.

Kirby, based at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond North Yorkshire, said: “The second box was borderline to make it with four in the fourth race.”

It was too late, with four of the five non-runners in the 1.40 race coming from Kirby’s stables.

Kirby’s Rayna’s World, Stitch Up, Pennine Cross and Kangaroo Valley were declared non-runners.

Scheduled runners from Green Oaks caught up in the bad weather conditions were Big Ears (12.10) one of four non-runners; First Glory (12.40) one of five non-runners; and Wynyard Icon (1.10) one of three non-runners.

Kirby, who had nine entries at Newcastle and two at Southwell on Friday, said: “It’s quite possibly our largest team of runners in one day.

“It will be a busy day, both on track and back home for the staff left to run the yard.

“Nine go to Newcastle for a mix of NHF and ‘Jumpers Bumpers’ and a further two head down to Southwell to run later tonight.”

Kirby finally arrived to saddle Niven to finish fourth in the 2.10. Newcastle.

