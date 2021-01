SAD or MAD

What a terrible day, cold wind, driving rain appalling conditions.

Well done you hard working golfers for surviving.

Only nearest the pin was won on the 5th hole by chevvy

As expected scores were not too high.

The winner with a score of 27 was Kevin Quinn, well done.

The football card was won on hearts by El Presidente himself.

Next date for golf is Thursday 4th February, due to restrictions the venue is to be confirmed.

Graham Shaw