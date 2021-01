Our next SAT charity walk will be on Sunday 31st January 2021.

We meet in the car park of El Rancho, Los Montesinos and start the walk at 10.30.

All is socially distanced so there there is no limit on number of walkers.

It’s a lovely flat walk which lasts around 45 minutes, after which we finish at the bar for coffee etc…. Everyone is welcome, the cost per dog is 5 euros.

Come and join in on the fun.

For more info Angela 696 426 783 or go to our Facebook Page – SAT Charity Walks