Racing San Miguel sponsor a PENGUIN as their mascot!





By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel have become the first club in the region to sponsor a PENGUIN as their mascot!

“The new team mascot at Racing San Miguel is a penguin who lives in Discovered Point, Antarctica, whom the club has sponsored through our vice president, Angel Ruiz Lopez,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Racing San Miguel first team play in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10, with the club having youth academy levels in place at the San Miguel based stadium.

“In addition to becoming the first team in the region to have a charming Antarctic animal in its ranks, Racing San Miguel wants to raise awareness about the importance of conserving the environment. “We can all do our bit to take care of the planet and help our Racing San Miguel penguin to become an adult, capable of procreating and taking care of his chicks. We hope you have a lot of love for him!,” said the spokesperson.