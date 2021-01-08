



The province has reported 22 deaths in 24 hours and 15 new outbreaks, most of them in the social sphere; the Community registers 4,557 new cases

A new figure and a new record for coronavirus cases in the province. Alicante has registered 1,354 coronavirus cases confirmed by PCR or antigen testing in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths also continues to increase with 22 new deaths reported by Health in the same period of time.

The Ministry of Health has made public a new update in the Valencian Community and by provinces this Friday that shows how the curve of covid-19 infections continues to increase every day.

Since the pandemic began, the reported figure for the province of Alicante is the highest on record with 1,354 positive cases in a single day. In total since March, the province has recorded 53,983 cases.

The Valencian Community has also achieved a new record of infections with 4,557 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update on January 7, which places the total number of positives at 163,710 people.

By provinces, 453 are from Castellón (17,678 in total) and 2,747 in the province of Valencia (92,037 in total).

There have been 70 deaths from coronavirus since the last update across the Community, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 3,244 people: 418 in the province of Castellón, 1,112 in Alicante (which means 22 deaths on the last day) and 1,714 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,332 people admitted: 182 in the province of Castellón, with 25 patients in the ICU; 758 in the province of Alicante, 117 of them in the ICU; and 1,392 in the province of Valencia, 190 of them in ICU.

In addition, there have been 1,112 patients who have recovered from

According to the data, there are currently 21,363 active cases, which represents 12.19% of the total positives. The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 2,182,846, of which 2,010,507 have been PCR and 172,339 through rapid test.

The number of nursing homes for the elderly in the Valencian Community with a positive case also increases this Friday with positives in 145 nursing homes (13 in the province of Castellón, 42 in the province of Alicante and 90 in the province of Valencia) , 24 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 10 in the province of Alicante and 11 in the province of Valencia) and 4 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

Health has reported 199 new positives among residents and 52 among staff and 30 patients from residences have died. Currently, 34 residences in the Valencian Community are under sanitary control by the Ministry of Health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 13 in the province of Alicante and 19 in the province of Valencia.

New outbreaks, mostly in the social sphere

The Ministry of Health has registered 35 outbreaks since the last update just one day ago, 1 in Castellón, 15 in Alicante and 19 in Valencia. Outbreaks in the Alicante Province:

Orihuela: 9 cases. Social origin

Cox: 3 cases. Social origin

Benidorm: 12 cases. Social origin

Almoradí: 5 cases. Social origin

Orihuela: 7 cases. Social origin

Altea: 3 cases. Labor origin

Jávea: 4 cases. Social origin

Jávea: 4 cases. Social origin

Dénia: 5 cases. Social origin

Orihuela: 8 cases. Social origin

Orihuela: 6 cases. Social origin

Benidorm: 13 cases. Social origin

Callosa de Segura: 6 cases. Social origin

Benidorm: 3 cases. Social origin

Almoradí: 7 cases. Social origin

Cases across Spain

Health has registered 25,456 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday, 12,327 in the last 24 hours.

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Friday 25,456 cases of Covid-19, of which 12,327 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to the 6,498 registered on Thursday, placing the global number of people infected by coronavirus in the 2,050,360 since the beginning of the pandemic.