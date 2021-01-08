Johnston looking for top marks from Eton College





By Andrew Atkinson

Joe Fanning takes the ride on Godolphin bred Eton College (2.34) at Chelmsford on Saturday tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info saddled by in-form trainer Mark Johnston.

“We’re in a good spell at the moment and long may it continue – we want to show we’re still number one,” said Johnston.

Eton College was head two furlongs out over 7f at Newcastle in December; a winner at Leicester in September and at Ascot and Brighton in 2019.

Richard Hughes saddles Doombeg Farmer (5.15) with Steve Donohue up in a 1 mile Selling Stakes, tipped to win.

Roger Teal’s Marion’s Boy (6.15) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the BetTote Handicap over 1m 2f, noted when finishing second of 12 at Lingfield Park in December.

Marco Ghiani is booked to ride Stuart Williams trained Al Muffrih (3.04) tipped to land the Class 3 Tote Handicap over 1m.

Kieren O’Neill is noted on Bad Attitude (3.40) tipped each-way in the BetTote Handicap over 1m and up on Zayriyan (5.45) tipped each-way in the Tote Classified Stakes over 1m 2f.

Joey Haynes takes the ride on At Your Service (4.45) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Classified Stakes over 6f.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.34 Eton College (ew). 3.04 Al Muffrih. 3.40 Bad Attitude (ew). 4.10 Rocket Man (ew). 4.45 At Your Service. 5.15 Doombeg Farmer. 5.45 Zayriyan (ew). 6.15 Marion’s Boy.

