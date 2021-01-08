Eurojackpot Results, Lottery Prize Breakdown, Winning Numbers for 8, January, 2021





Eurojackpot is drawn every Friday night at around 20:00 in Helsinki, Finland. The Eurojackpot lottery offers prizes worth up to €90 million.

The Eurojackpot lotto begins with a minimum lottery jackpot prize of €10 million which quickly grows with rollovers. The Eurojackpot is played in 18 European countries, which include Spain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden which is why the Eurojackpot is one of the most popular lotteries in Europe.

Winning numbers and values for all twelve prize tiers appear on the Eurojackpot Results page soon after the draw takes place. Additional up-to-date statistics and helpful resources and information about the Eurojackpot can also be found on the Eurojackpot Results page.

Eurojackpot Results

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In previous years the Euromillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. However, in Feruary 2020, the maximum jackpot prize was increased to a whopping €200 million when new rules were introduced. These new rules also meant bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

