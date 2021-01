Villamartin Plaza are the new sponsors of the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader SportsTalk column.

Casey Shaddock, President and spokesperson said: “The Villamartin Plaza are pleased to be a part of this fantastic newspaper.

“Villamartin Plaza will be a prominent place in 2021, with a plethora of activities and leading artistes appearing. “Also a great place to relax and enjoy your dining experience, throughout the year.”