The Two Amigos noted in Coral Welsh Grand National 





By Andrew Atkinson

Saturday’s Grade 3 Coral Welsh Grand National hangs in the balance on a weather inspection of the course on Friday.

The Two Amigos (3.10) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info is among 18 runners for the Coral Welsh Grand National, run over 3 miles and 6 furlongs.

Nicky Martin trained nine-year-old The Two Amigos, ridden by Matt Griffiths, priced at 12-1, has raced in Class 1 company and is expected to go well.

David Pipe saddles Ramses de Teillee (16-1), ridden by Tom Scudamore, also tipped each-way, comes up against Yala Enki, who he beat at Cheltenham in November.

Secret Reprieve, trained by local Evan Williams, goes to post alongside stablemate Prime Venture.

Champagne Rhythm (11.45) trained by Evan Williams is tipped to win the Coral Maiden Hurdle over 2m 3f. Philip Hobbs saddles Gala Ball (12.17) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Coral Handicap Chase over 2m 3f.

Storm Arising (12.50) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Bryony Frost is tipped to win the Coral Handicap Hurdle over 2m 7f, noted when finishing second at Sandown in December.

Nassalam (1.25) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade 1 Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle.

Highland Hunter (1.58) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Lorcan Williams is tipped to win the C3 Coral Handicap Chase over 2m 7f, noted when third in a C1 over 3m at Haydock Park in November.

Witness Protection (2.30) ridden by James Best is tipped to win the Coral Novices Hurdle over 2m, noted when second at Wetherby on soft ground in December.

Whiteoak Fleur (3.50) trained by Donald McCain junior is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Coral Mares Handicap over 2m.

Coral Grade 3 Welsh Grand National 3m 6f. 18 runners:

Yala Enki: Bryony Frost

Truckers Lodge: Lorcan Williams

Ramses De Teilee: Tom Scudamore

Lord Du Mesnil: Paul O’Brien

Cloudy Glen: Charlie Deutsch

The Hollow Ginge: Jamie Bargary

Vieux Lion Rouge: Conor O’Farrell

Springfield Fox: Sean Bowen

The Two Amigos: Matt Griffiths

Big River: Derek Fox

Dominateur: Gavin Sheehan

Captain Drake: Bryan Carver

Prime Venture: Tom O’Brien

Joe Farrell: James Best

Christmas In April: Brendan Powell

Bobo Mac: Adrian Heskin

Secret Reprieve: Adam Wedge

Callipso Collonges: Jack Tudor

Betting: 4-1 Secret Reprieve, 7-1 Springfield Fox, 9-1 Truckers Lodge, Christmas In April, 12-1 Dominateur, The Two Amigos, Yala Enki, 14-1 Cloudy Glen, Prime Venture, Vieux Lion Rouge, 16-1 Big River, Bobo Mac, Lord Du Mesnil, Ramses De Teillee, 20-1 bar

The post The Two Amigos noted in Coral Welsh Grand National appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.