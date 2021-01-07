



From early on Thursday morning there have been problems on many of the Community’s roads and motorways

Since very early on Thursday morning eight highways in the Valencian Community road network have had difficulties in circulation due to the cold, rain and snow brought by storm ‘Filomena’, which has already taken hold in many parts of the Community.

According to the 112 GVA, published on its Twitter account, 7 routes in Alicante (A-7 at various kilometre points, CV-80, CV-70, CV-800 and N-340 at various kilometre points) and 1 of Valencia (A-3, near Requena):

https://twitter.com/GVA112/status/1347080273037561857?s=20

The arrival of storm ‘Filomena’ has seen three Valencian provinces upgrade weather warnings to an an orange alert, activated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), since heavy snowfalls are expected of up to fifteen centimetres.

In addition, in more than 20 municipalities of the Community the suspension of schools have been decreed at least for this Thursday, January 7. Some have delayed going back to school until January 11.

The storm is expected to remain in the regional territory until next Saturday.