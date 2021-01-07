



Last Tuesday, January 5, Dr. Miguel Ángel Ortuño, head of the Rehabilitation service of the Sagunto Hospital, died from Covid-19.

The death took place in the General Hospital of Valencia, where he had been a patient for several weeks. His state of health progressively worsened due to the virus and unfortunately he was unable to overcome the disease.

With this new death, the number of medical staff who have died due to the coronavirus in the Community since the start of the pandemic has risen to ten .

The last death of a health professionals due to the virus in the Community took place on October 22 when Gonzalo, a caretaker at the Oliva health centre, died at the La Fe hospital in Valencia after spending the whole week in the Unit Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Francesc de Borja de Gandia hospital.

A week before, a nurse, who worked in the Emergency Room of the Llíria hospital, also died after 40 days in the ICU fighting the virus.