



A dreadful day in the Valencian Community, the same day on which we celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings, and on which the Ministry of Health has confirmed 85 deaths and almost 4,000 new cases in a single day, also on the same day that new health restrictions have been announced to control the pandemic. Hospitalisations also exceed 2,000 patients, so the situation continues to deteriorate daily.

The Valencian Community has registered 3,930 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update, by province as follows: 414 in Castellón (16,810 in total), 1,273 in Alicante (51,274 in total) and 2,242 in the province of Valencia (87,257 in total).

There have also been 85 deaths from coronavirus since the last update: a total of 401 in the province of Castellón, 1,073 in Alicante and 1,642 in Valencia since the pandemic began.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,079 people admitted: 169 in the province of Castellón, with 28 patients in ICU; 645 in the province of Alicante, 124 of them in the ICU; and 1,265 in the province of Valencia, 179 of them in ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 2,563 patients have been cured of coronavirus bringing the total who have overcome the disease to 145,310 people in the Valencian. By province, they are distributed as follows: 16,085 in Castellón, 48,231 in Alicante and 80,933 in Valencia.

According to the recorded data, there are currently 18,537 active cases, which represents 11.10% of the total positives.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 2,135,272, of which 1,963,979 have been through PCR and 171,293 through rapid test.

Update of the situation in care homes

According to the updated data, there are positive cases in 109 nursing homes (8 in the province of Castellón, 36 in the province of Alicante and 65 in the province of Valencia), 21 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 11 in the province of Valencia) and 4 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 2 in the province of Valencia).

New cases of patients in care homes: 170, new cases among staff: 74, the number of residents who have died: 33

Currently, 35 residences in the Valencian Community are under active sanitary control by the ministry of health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 14 in the province of Alicante and 19 in the province of Valencia.