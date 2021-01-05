



December ended with 735 more unemployed, an increase of 22.64% compared to the data for the same month in 2019

The year 2020, marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis, ended with a rise in unemployment in the Region of Murcia. According to data from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) made public this Tuesday, the month of December closed with 735 more unemployed who are registered in the regional employment offices, 0.61% more than the previous month, thus breaking a traditionally positive dynamic that usually occurs in the month of December due to the Christmas campaigns.

The total number of unemployed registered in the Region of Murcia numbers 121,343, with 22,402 more unemployed, representing 22.64% more than the data recorded in December 2019.

With these December figures there are now three consecutive increases in unemployment registered in the Region month on month.

Industry is the sector with the highest increase of unemployed, with 313 more (12,142 unemployed in total), followed by construction (9,420 unemployed in total with an increase of 318 people unemployed). Agriculture also noted an increase in unemployment with 120 more unemployed (9,895 in total).

Of the total unemployed in the Region of Murcia, 17,439 are foreigners, most of them (9,262) belonging to the Services sector, followed by Agriculture and Fishing (3,383) and the group without previous employment (3,028).