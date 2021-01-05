



On Wednesday 9th December the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal British Legion held their annual Christmas Party at La Cosecha Restaurant in Benijofar, and as usual the event was fully booked.

The venue provided excellent food and they also arranged for entertainment which was expertly delivered by Danny Rae, this added a festive atmosphere and made for an excellent event.

A raffle was held to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal and there was a guess the weight of the Christmas cake competition which was won by Pam James.

Our Chairlady Pam Wilding gave a lovely speech in which she thanked all those involved for their hard work in arranging such an excellent event.

RBL Christmas Petanca

On Sunday 13th December the Bowls and Petanca section of the Torrevieja branch of the Royal British Legion held their first Christmas Petanca competition at Casa Ventura, expertly arranged by Allan and Dianne Budd and assisted by Pam James.

This was followed by a lunch and also a celebration of the forthcoming wedding of Geoff and Sue in Gibraltar the following week.

Everyone entered into the spirit of the day by dressing up with the ladies wearing wedding hats and tiaras and dickie bows for the men. The event was well attended with all teams thoroughly enjoying the day.

The overall winners were John Campbell, Steve Thomas and Pam Povey – congratulations to them on their win !