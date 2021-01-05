



Health has said that it will vaccinate primary care staff against covid next week

The minister, Ana Barceló, has confirmed that between January 11 and 12, vaccines will be distributed across the Community specifically for health professionals

She said that she first plans to finish the administration of the first dose of the vaccine in care homes and in homes for people with functional diversity within the Valencian Community. The second dose will be supplied in the centres from January 21

So the elderly in residences and the people with functional diversity will all have received the first dose during the first half of January, as confirmed by the Minister at the end of her press conference held this morning with the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

The vaccination will be extended from next week to Primary Care, where doses will be distributed to vaccinate health professionals. Health personnel are part of the second group of those to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will receive the vaccine according to the availability of doses. “As soon as the Moderna vaccine is authorised and its distribution begins, we will begin to vaccinate hospital health personnel”, added Barceló.

Until then, Pfizer is committed to delivering around 30,000 weekly doses. By provinces: Alicante, 10,000 doses; 5,000 in Castellón and 16,000 for the province of Valencia. Fulfilling that commitment, this week 30,000 new doses have now been received.

The Valencian Community began vaccination against the coronavirus on Sunday, December 27, with 775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in seven nursing homes. Since then, the program has been developing in accordance with the published program.