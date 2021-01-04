



The Valencian Community has resumed vaccinations against covid-19 this Monday after the process has been halted for three days for the New Year holiday. The first doses arrived from Guadalajara last Sunday, December 27, and were distributed to seven nursing homes where in patients and health personnel were injected.

On the following day a logistical problem at the pharmaceutical company Pfizer delayed the delivery of 31,000 doses, which subsequently arrived on Tuesday, allowing the vaccinations to continue, but they then suffered another break over the New Year holiday, and have only been started again today, January 4.

The Ministry of Health said that the suspension of the process for the three days “was planned” and, in response to whether it was due to a lack of doses or the failure in the organisation of injections, they refer to a statement issued on December 30.

In it they reported that, after the arrival of the first weekly shipment – which will take place every Monday – of 31,000 doses, immunisation began in the care homes of practically all the health departments of the Community, with the year closing with about 5,000 people having received their first injection.

However, many other autonomies such as Murcia, Galicia, Asturias and the Canary Islands decided to continue with the vaccination during the holidays.