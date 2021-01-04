



By Andrew Atkinson

New Traffic lights in Torrevieja – installed over four months ago – in situ at La Libertad and Juan Aparicio promenades, at Paseo Vista Alegre and at the entrance to the fishing pier, in front of the Torrevieja Casino, remain unconnected.

The blip in the delay of the traffic lights is due to a lack of electricity supply to the points, according to the mayor of Security, Federico Alarcón.

Electric connection supplies are undertaken by Iberdrola.

The traffic lights were introduced in August following traffic building up with the use of pedestrian crossings at Torrevieja Port, the leisure venues of Marina Salinas and at the Port car park with tailbacks stretching to the Vista Alegre promenade.

Torrevieja traffic lights maintenance contract, delayed for three years, was awarded in June 2019. Maintenance of 43 traffic light crossings was assumed by the Murciana Traffic Company, for €356,000 for a four year period.