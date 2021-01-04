



Were you looking for someone online? If yes, then I am here to help you out. In this age of the internet, almost everyone is online, or they have their information on the internet. As a result, finding information about anyone is not a challenging task.

There are countless methods available which you can use to find information about anyone instantly. However, to help you out, I will share some of the essential steps to search for someone online.

Sounds good? So let’s head into the topic without wasting much of the time:

The 4 Most Important Steps to search for someone

Google Search:

Many users ignore Google when it comes to searching for people online. But let me tell you that Google is a powerful tool, and you can use it free of cost.

There are many ways you can find someone online like you can search for them by using their name. However, you can go one step ahead with your search and use different kinds of variables.

For example, you can search for:

“John Carter”

“John Carter” New York

“John Carter” 801

Using these kinds of search variables, you can narrow down your search and get information about the right person online.

Facebook:

As you probably already know that, Facebook is one of the largest online social networking websites available out there. And almost everyone is on Facebook. So there is a high chance that the person you are looking for happens to use Facebook.

So it would be a good idea for you to find the person on this big social networking website. Also, let me mention that the website is free to use, and all you need is a Facebook account.

You can go to Facebook and search for the person using their name and use different filters like Location and so on.

Cityzor:

Cityzor is one of the best people search engine websites available out there. If you don’t know what people search engine websites are, let me mention that these websites offer you to find people online .

Using Cityzor, you can search for names, phone numbers, businesses, and properties online. It is backed by a vast database that allows you to find information about anyone easily. Moreover, you can also use the website to find your relatives, old friends, classmates, and others.

Also, Cityzor can perform background checks, neighbor research, verify unknown numbers, and so on.

I like the most about this website because it offers you tons of information like full name, current mailing address, social media accounts, resumes and employment history, videos and pictures, criminal records, divorce and marriages, and so on.

In short, with this website, you can get any public information about anyone instantly. However, the website is not entirely free.

LinkedIn:

You can also search for someone on LinkedIn. LinkedIn is the social networking for working professionals. So if you are looking for someone who is employed, then there is a high chance that he or she using LinkedIn to connect with other job professionals. So I would recommend you to create an account on LinkedIn and search for the person.

Final Words:

So those were the four most important steps to search for someone online. Using these different methods, you can find someone pretty quickly. Just make sure to perform the search in the right way. Also, if there is anything you wish to ask, then make comment below.