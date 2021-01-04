



‘We are clear that the key to our success lies in our young people. They will continue to have opportunities’.

By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel CF featured nine players in their match against CF Monnegre Muxtamel who came through the Academy.

Wilson, Gabri, Mario, Piloto, Sergio, Peke, Guille, Paco, and Garre passed through the youth system into the first team.

“They defend the colours that represent the people. We are deeply proud of the talent and capacity of the San Miguel players who are on the team.

“Those who are knocking at the door – and those who are yet to arrive. For this reason, one of our aims is to continue polishing our players from the grassroots.

“Training good footballers with solid sports and competitive values, who are capable of sustaining the club in the future.

“We are clear that the key to our success lies in our young people, and they will continue to have opportunities,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Club back In training after Christmas break

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel returned to training ahead of their first fixture against CF Popular Orihuela Deportiva in 2021.

The first team squad, along with a plethora of injured players, attended the session for rehabilitation exercises to continue their recovery.