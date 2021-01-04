



‘The draw has made the team very excited for 2021. We have made training plans and fitness routines to prepare us for the tough road ahead’ – LMTCC

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

In the European Cricket League (ECL) 2021 tournament La Manga Torrevieja Cricket Club (LMTCC) have been drawn in Group A alongside England Champions Swardeston, Italian Champions, Brescia, German Champions, FCA04 Darmstadt and French Champions, Dreux.

“The draw has made the team very excited for 2021. We have made training plans and fitness routines to prepare us for the tough road ahead,” Kieran Wood from LMTCC told The Leader

“Swardeston are one of the favourites to win the tournament – but all the teams are in the ECL21 for a reasom – and every game will be a challenge,” said Kieran, speaking exclusively to The Leader.

“Our first and main priority over winter however, is to prepare ourselves for the Spanish Finals versus Minhaj CC from Barcelona.

“To lock in our position at the ECL21, we must beat Minhaj. But with Covid restrictions, we will have to wait for this match-up,” said Kieran.

“We are looking to return from our winter break around January 16, where we will have alot of work to do,” added Kieran.

Group B draw: Forfarshire Scotland, Bjorvika Norway, Craeyenhout Netherlands, Ostend Exiles Belgium and Lund Sweden.

Group C: Irish Champions C.I.Y.M.S, Cluj Romania, Denmark, Svanholm, Helsinki Finland, and Moscow Foxes Russia.

2019 ECL Champions V.O.C. Rotterdam have a free pass to the finals weekend and will face the winners of each group. The fifth team will be decided between the best runners-up from each group on points, and if a tie, NRR.

“Excitement in the club has grown enormously since the draw and we await our finals versus Minhaj CC from Barcelona to mark our name in the ECL 21,” said Kieran.