



The camp of the three Kings Camp in Torrevieja continues to receive large numbers of visitors, both children and adults who wish to honour their majesties, the Three Wise Men from the East, who arrived at the Port of Torrevieja last Saturday.

The camp recreates the activity and bustle of a nomadic Berber village, with around 40 participants who reflect the activity of the merchants and who represent the traditional trades of woodcutters, blacksmiths and bakers, among others, as they distribute mead and all their artisan products.

At the head of the camp is the emissary of Their Majesties from the East, Ric Ben d’Alqubs.

The activity of the Roman legion and its Praetorian guard, the predictions of an astrologer, the reading “in situ” of the letters sent by the children, the visit to the jaimas and royal apartments, the packaging of gifts and presents are all part of the endearing activity of this magical camp.

More than two thousand people a day, particularly young girls and boys, have been enjoying the camp which, among other things, also shows the rooms of the Magi, as well as offering the possibility of personally greeting Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar who receive all the visitors on their thrones.

The camp plans to make a special effort tomorrow to host as many visitors as possible on the traditional day of the parade that this year will not be able to take place because of the health pandemic.

The Royal Camp will remain open until tomorrow, January 5, with a schedule from 10:00 to 14: 00 and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Invitations for the visit can be processed through the web www.campamentorealtorrevieja.com and also at the in-person ticket office located at the entrance of the camp in the Torrevieja Fishing Port.

The Torrevieja City Council has also planned the presence of the Three Wise Men in La Mata during the morning of January 5, in a tent that will be installed in the Plaza de Encarnación Puchol, from 11:00 to 13:00: 30 hours and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.