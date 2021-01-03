



Five awards were made to British residents of Spain in the New Year’s Honours list, none more deserving than the BEM that was awarded to Daniel Gallimore who lost his sight at the age of 21 after he went to the aid of a young man who was being attacked by three thugs in Bristol.

News of a flight scare in Alicante from passenger Paul Mainwaring and following on from the UK Brexit agreement with the EU the final piece of the jigsaw as Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, announced an agreement with the United Kingdom by which the Schengen rules will be applied and the border with Gibraltar will be abolished, which will allow for the elimination of many of the controls between Gibraltar and Spain,”