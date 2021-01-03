fromthehorsesmouth.info ‘Magnificent 10’ £21,746





THE first Saturday of racing in 2021, January 2, proved fruitful for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters with a ‘Magnificent 10’ winning tips accumulator that returned £21,746 to a £1 stake.

Racing correspondent Andrew Atkinson tipped a 11-1 treble at Sandown Park, with Hudson De Grugy (4-7), Ibleo (13-8) and Metier (7-4). Stormy Ireland and Friend Or Foe both finished second.

Atkinson landed a 138-1 four horse winning accumulator at Lingfield Park in Coupe De Champagne (13-8), Accomplice (6-1), Bravado (16-5) and Hidden Breeze (4-5). A Yankee paid £405.

At Wolverhampton Lord Of The Alps (3-1), Passional (5-4), Australis (8-15) and Final Voyage (4-5) returned a 24-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info accumulator. Highest Mountain (6-1) ran second, beaten a head.

The success runs on the back of big race winners of the Turf, including Cheltenham Festivals, Aintree Grand Nationals and Flat racing tips, including Royal Ascot, Newmarket and Haydock Park.

