El Gordo de la Primitiva Results, Prize Breakdown, and Lottery Winning Numbers for Sunday, 3 January, 2021

El Gordo de la Primitiva lottery is drawn once a week on Sunday evening at around 21:30 CET.
There are 5 main balls numbered from 1 to 54 and a key ball (“número clave”) numbered from 0 to 9.
In order to win the El Gordo de la Primitiva jackpot prize, a player must match the 5 main balls and the key ball with the numbers drawn.
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
16
11
33
35
46
09
El Gordo de la Primitiva Prize BreakdownJackpot:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 5 + Bonus
|Match 5
|Match 4 + Bonus
|Match 4
|Match 3 + Bonus
|Match 3
|Match 2 + Bonus
|Match 2
|Reint.