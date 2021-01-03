El Gordo de la Primitiva Results, Prize Breakdown, and Lottery Winning Numbers for Sunday, 3 January, 2021





El Gordo de la Primitiva lottery is drawn once a week on Sunday evening at around 21:30 CET.

There are 5 main balls numbered from 1 to 54 and a key ball (“número clave”) numbered from 0 to 9.

In order to win the El Gordo de la Primitiva jackpot prize, a player must match the 5 main balls and the key ball with the numbers drawn.

El Gordo de la Primitiva Results

Sunday, 03 January, 2021

16 11 33 35 46 09

El Gordo de la Primitiva Prize Breakdown