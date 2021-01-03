



Lord Of The Alps (3-1), Passional (5-4), Australis (8-15), Final Voyage (4-5) fromthehorsesmouth.info £104.68 Yankee

By Andrew Atkinson

Australis snow-balled the bookies at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – after the fromthehorsesmouth.info tip won the C3 Betway Handicap over 2m at the Midlands track.

Ridden by Jack Mitchell, Australis, trained by Roger Varian, gained a 1/2 length victory ahead of Andrew Balding trained Nate The Grate.

“Australis is a class horse and stayed on. It was a bit messy early on, but it worked out perfect,” said jockey Mitchell.

Australis (8-15) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info treble following Lord Of The Alps (3-1) and Passional (5-4) winning tips in the opening three races.

Highest Mountain (6-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was thwarted in race 4, when going down a head in a photo finish verdict behind Revolutionary Man, ridden by Grace McEntee in the Bombardier Selling Stakes.

“He went a nice easy gallop and that seemed to suit him. Hopefully the winners will carry on during 2021,” said McEntee.

Final Voyage (5-6) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info returned a fourth winning selection under Adam Kirby, when landing the Ladbrokes C4 Handicap over 1m to complete a 24-1 accumulator, returning £104.68 in a Yankee bet.

The post Australis snow-balls bookies: fromthehorsesmouth.info tip wins Wolverhamton Betway Handicap appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.