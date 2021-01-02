UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 2 January, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results

06 08 09 36 39 57 37

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2612

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 £1,750 61 £106,750 Match 4 £140 4,572 £640,080 Match 3 £30 115,709 £3,471,270 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,179,005 £2,358,010

£7,534,975