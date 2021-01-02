UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 2 January, 2021

The National Lottery
The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results
06
08
09
36
39
57
37

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2612

Jackpot: £7,534,975
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5£1,75061£106,750
Match 4£1404,572£640,080
Match 3£30115,709£3,471,270
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,179,005£2,358,010

