Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 2 January, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 02 January 2021
Irish Lotto Results
03
06
18
26
42
47
01
Plus 1 Lotto Results
05
10
11
12
13
38
41
Plus 2 Lotto Results
02
10
16
26
37
44
45
Jackpot (€): 5,200,000
Lotto Plus Raffle: 7603
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 06 January 2021

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 5,252,0150Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 95,8330€ 0
Match 5€ 1,48421€ 31,164
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 14853€ 7,844
Match 4€ 54947€ 51,138
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 221,545€ 33,990
Match 3€ 916,999€ 152,991
Match 2 plus Bonus*€315,033€ 45,099

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0001€ 5,000
Match 5€ 50020€ 10,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5035€ 1,750
Match 4€ 201,041€ 20,820
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,135€ 11,350
Match 3€ 318,736€ 56,208
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,335€ 20,670

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25014€ 3,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2546€ 1,150
Match 4€ 10886€ 8,860
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,036€ 5,180
Match 3€ 315,618€ 46,854
Match 2 plus Bonus*€29,624€ 19,248

