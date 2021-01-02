Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 2 January, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 02 January 2021

Irish Lotto Results

03 06 18 26 42 47 01

Plus 1 Lotto Results

05 10 11 12 13 38 41

Plus 2 Lotto Results

02 10 16 26 37 44 45

Jackpot (€): 5,200,000

Lotto Plus Raffle: 7603

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 06 January 2021



Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 5,252,015 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 95,833 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,484 21 € 31,164 Match 4 plus Bonus € 148 53 € 7,844 Match 4 € 54 947 € 51,138 Match 3 plus Bonus € 22 1,545 € 33,990 Match 3 € 9 16,999 € 152,991 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 15,033 € 45,099

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 1 € 5,000 Match 5 € 500 20 € 10,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 35 € 1,750 Match 4 € 20 1,041 € 20,820 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,135 € 11,350 Match 3 € 3 18,736 € 56,208 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,335 € 20,670

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown