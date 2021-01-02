



The Health Emergencies Service of the Ministry of Health, across the three Emergency Information and Coordination Centres (CICU), has attended 537 out-of-hospital emergencies on New Year’s Eve between the three provinces, among which there were 18 ethyl poisonings, 13 assaults and six traffic accidents.

On the last night of 2019, 584 incidents were recorded. The figure for this New Year’s Eve is similar to previous years, due to the increase in care related to the pandemic, the CICU said in a statement.

Of the total number of incidents attended from 8:00 p.m. on Thursday until 8:00 a.m. on Friday morning, 220 occurred in the province of Valencia, 197 in Alicante and 120 in Castellón.

Taking into account the type of emergency health care attended during New Year’s Eve, there were 18 alcohol intoxications, compared to 142 registered on the last night of 2019. The CICU of Valencia has dealt with 9, Alicante 6 and In the province of Castellón there were 3 incidents.

There were also 13 emergencies derived from some type of aggression or fight; 39 took place on the previous New Year’s Eve. Of the total, 7 were in the province of Valencia, 4 in Alicante, and 2 in Castellón.

Likewise, the CICU mobilized health resources to provide assistance in six traffic accidents, while on the same night of the previous year there were a total of 15. Of those that occurred this year, four took place in the province of Valencia, one in the Alicante and one in Castellón.

The data for these three types of incidents is much lower than those of previous years due to the curfew established at midnight.

The rest of the health emergencies managed during this atypical New Year’s Eve correspond to medical conditions or common or domestic accidents.

EMERGENCY HEALTH SERVICES

The staff of the CICUs of the Valencian Community, made up of call centre staff, nursing staff and coordinating doctors, work non-stop every day of the year, 24 hours a day. After receiving calls the available emergency or emergency care resources are assigned, most appropriate to meet the request, following criteria of equity and effectiveness in care.

Likewise, the SAMU (Urgent Medical Aid Service) works permanently, under the coordination of the CICU, to guarantee health care for vital emergencies and emergencies. Each unit of this service is equipped with technical means of advanced life support, and is staffed by a health emergency technician who acts as driver, a doctor and a nurse specialised in the care of critically ill patients.

Also there is the BLS units (Basic Life Support), assistance vehicles that work under the orders of the CICU, and that give immediate response to non-vital emergencies and medical transport. They are manned by two technicians in health emergencies, and these units are also equipped with intermediate and advanced medicalisation equipment which makes it possible to use these ambulances with medical and nursing personnel when required.

In this way, the characteristics are practically similar to those of a SAMU or advanced life support ambulance.