



By Andrew Atkinson

Arzaak (16-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was thwarted by Shamshon when finishing second in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway 6f Handicap at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Ridden by William Carson, seven-year-old Arzaak, backed from 18-1, trained by Charlie Wallis, lead, with 10-year-old Shamshon finishing fast to gain a 1 1/4 length win under Richard Kingscote.

“Shamshon is a nice old boy and it was nice to get his head in front. It worked out better today.

“A nice to ride and nice to get the first winner of the year on the board,” said Kingscote.

The post Arzaak (16-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info ew tip placed in Lingfield Betway Handicap appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.