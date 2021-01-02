



There have been a total of 13 deaths in the Community

Coronavirus cases rise to 48,998 in the province after the latest data update

The Department of Universal Health and Public Health has registered 1,098 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test or antigen test in the Valencian Community this afternoon, of which 539 have occurred in the province of Alicante, the most affected by the new cases from the latest data update.

Thirteen people have died in the last 24 hours.

New infections are as follows: 62 in Castellón, which is now 16,333 in total; 539 in Alicante, with 48,998 in total; and 497 in the province of Valencia, with 84,068 in total.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,865 people admitted: 160 in the province of Castellón, with 26 patients in ICU; 558 people in Alicante , with 117 in ICU; and 1,147 in the province of Valencia, of which 150 are in the ICU.

There have been 13 deaths since the last data update, bringing the total number of deaths is 2,988.