Horse Racing News and Tips 2021-01-01 08:29:19





Wetlands, Reivers Lad, Those Tiger Feet fromthehorsesmouth.info Ayr treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Nick Alexander saddles four horses at Ayr on Saturday. The Kinneston, Fife based trainer gives a round-up of his runners.

“We have four declared runners at Ayr where the ground is likely to be heavy and may well be holding sort of heavy, with the course having been covered in frost covers all week,” said Nick

Wetlands (12.20) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Nick Alexander saddles Let There Be Love: “He improved on his hurdling debut last time and should step up again on Saturday, still very much a work in progress,” said Nick.

Reivers Lad (12.55); Tidal Point ew (1.30) Evander (2.05). Nick Alexander saddles Clan Legend (2.05): “He won well at Aintree earlier this month, so the handicapper has had his say.

“He goes into this competitive race off a career high mark, having turned 11 years old. He should run well in conditions that suit, but will need to post another career best to be involved. Danny McMeniman keeps the ride,” said Nick.

Illegal Model (2.40). Nick Alexander saddles Manetti (3.15) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info: “Up to 3 miles, with Brian Hughes riding. After an interrupted preparation he had a warm up over hurdles a month ago and he will hopefully run well.

“He’s 5lb ‘wrong’ but I think there should be plenty more to come from him, though fitness is still a worry as he had a harder race than planned in his warm up.

“We had to give him a little time to get over it. He will come on for this run again,” said Nick.

Those Tiger Feet (3.45) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Nick Alexander saddles Ryedale Racer: “Attempting to get his career back on track, with a visor on”, said Nick.

