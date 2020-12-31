



Elche 1-1 Real Madrid

In a game that could have been won by either side Elche closed 2020 with a valuable draw last night against current La Liga champions Real Madrid in the Estadio Martinez Valero.

In an impressive defensive performance the home side were delighted with their point which moves them up to 15th on 16 points although Real Madrid had little to celebrate with the 1-1 draw, losing ground in the La Liga title race to leaders Atletico Madrid.

A header from Luka Modric gave the champions the lead in the 20th minute but Elche found their way back into the game when Fidel Chaves levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Both sides had chances to take all three points, with Elche forward Lucas Boye striking the post, while Real defenders Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos were each thwarted by fine saves from the home side’s keeper Edgar Badia.

The draw halted a six-game winning streak in all competitions for Real and left them second in the table on 33 points, two behind city rivals Atletico who also have two games in hand.