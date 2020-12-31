



The Valencian Community has registered 70 deaths with coronavirus, its highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic. A further 2,715 new cases have also been registered since the last update.

The new infections confirmed by PCR, or through antigen tests, put the total number of positives at 145,472.

By provinces, there are 366 in Castellón (15,870 in total), 771 in Alicante (47,597 in total) and 1,578 in the province of Valencia (82,003 in total). In addition, there are still two unassigned cases.

There have been 70 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, 25 of them in care homes.

The total number of deaths is 2,965 people: 383 in the province of Castellón, 1,034 in Alicante and 1,548 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,762 people admitted: 159 in the province of Castellón, with 24 patients in ICU; 513 in the province of Alicante, 110 of them in the ICU; and 1,090 in the province of Valencia, 149 of them in ICU.

Since the last update there have been 2,194 patients cleared of coronavirus bringing that number to 135,091 people in the Valencian Community who have now overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

At the moment there are 19,131 active cases, which represents 12.18% of the total positives.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of coronavirus is 2,068,448, of which 1,898,254 have been through PCR and 170,194, through rapid test.

SITUATION IN CARE HOMES

A total of 25 residents have died, while 51 patients and 19 nursing home staff have tested positive since Tuesday’s update.

There are positive cases in 108 nursing homes for the elderly: 8 in the province of Castellón, 37 in the province of Alicante and 63 in the province of Valencia.

There are also cases of covid in 22 centres of functional diversity (4 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 11 in the province of Valencia) and 6 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia).

Currently, 30 care homes in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance by the ministry of health: two in the province of Castellón, 14 in the province of Alicante and 14 in the province of Valencia