COUPE DE CHAMPAGNE TO BRING IN NEW YEAR!





Johnston raids Lingfield and Wolverhampton

Tate-Kirby Final Voyage to land Ladbrokes Handicap

By Andrew Atkinson

Middleham, North Yorkshire based top trainer Mark Johnston is noted at Lingfield Park and Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Glasgow born Johnston saddles Coupe De Champagne (12.00) at Lingfield Park tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Ladbrokes 1 mile 2 furlongs Handicap, with Joe Fanning up.

Fanning also takes the ride on Johnston trained Bravado (2.20) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Ladbrokes 6 furlongs Handicap, making a Handicap bow, following two wins from two outings.

John Gosden saddles lightly raced Maiden, Hidden Breeze (2.55) with Nicky Mackay up, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Betway Novices Stakes over 6 furlongs.

At Sandown Paul Nicholls trained Stormy Ireland (12.40) ridden by Harry Cobden is tipped to win the Unibet Class 1 Mares Listed Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Venetia Williams saddles Ibleo (1.50) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Class 2 Unibet Handicap Chase over 1m 7f.

Harry Fry saddles Metier (2.25) with Sean Bowen up tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

At Wolverhampton Mark Johnston trained Lord Of The Alps (4.10) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the C4 Betway Apprentice Handicap over 1m 4f, ridden by Oliver Stammers.

Roger Varian saddles Australis (5.10) ridden by Jack Mitchell tipped to win the Class 3 Betway 2 miles Handicap.

Adam Kirby takes the ride on James Tate trained Final Voyage (6.10) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Class 4 Ladbrokes Handicap over 1 mile.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.30 Starfighter (ew). 12.00 Coupe De Champagne. 12.35 Abrag ew. 1.10 Accomplice ew. 1.45 Storm Melody. 2.20 Bravado. 2.55 Hidden Breeze. 3.30 Arzaak ew.

SANDOWN PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.05 Hudson De Grugy. 12.40 Stormy Ireland. 1.15 Destinee Royale. 1.50 Ibleo. 2.25 Metier. 3.00 Gold Present (ew). 3.35 Friend Or Foe.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.10 Lord Of The Alps. 4.40 Passional. 5.10 Australis. 5.40 Highest Mountain ew. 6.10 Final Voyage. 6.40 Napper Tandy. 7.10 Black Sparrow ew.

*Hereford abandoned (frozen track).

The post COUPE DE CHAMPAGNE TO BRING IN NEW YEAR! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.