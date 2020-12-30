UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 30 December, 2020





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results

11 17 21 24 37 49 45

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2611

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 1 £1,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 73 £127,750 Match 4 £140 4,445 £622,300 Match 3 £30 96,559 £2,896,770 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 825,020 £1,650,040

£5,250,464