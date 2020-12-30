UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 30 December, 2020

The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK National Lotto Results
11
17
21
24
37
49
45

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2611

Jackpot: £5,250,464
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0001£1,000,000
Match 5£1,75073£127,750
Match 4£1404,445£622,300
Match 3£3096,559£2,896,770
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip825,020£1,650,040

