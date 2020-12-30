



Figures released on Tuesday show 3,590 new infections and 60 deaths from covid in the previous 24 hours

In Valencian hospitals there are 1,746 people being treated for Covid-19 on wards as ICU admissions rise to 278

The Valencian Community has registered 3,590 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the current number of active cases to 18,606, which represents 12.05% of the total positives.

By province, 412 new cases have been registered in Castellón, 846 in Alicante and 2,332 in the province of Valencia.

In addition, 54 new outbreaks have been registered in Castellón, Ayora, Càlig, Utiel, Paiporta, Denia, Forcall, Vinaròs, Valencia, Llíria, Callosa de Segura, Beicarló, Cullera, La Romana, Silla, Carcaixent, Alfafar, Calp, Albalat dels Sorells , Albatera, Los Montesinos, Peñíscola, Alcoi, Tavernes Blanques, Castalla, Almàssera, Teulada, Elche, El Campello, Benaguasil and Jávea.

Health also reported on Tuesday that there has been a cumulative incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants reaching 363.99 positive cases, while the Accumulated Incidence of the last seven days is 131.58.

Situation in hospitals

Since the last update, there have been 2,031 discharges to patients with coronavirus. 1,746 people are still admitted, 278 in the ICU, a figure that is increasing.

In the province of Castellón there are 152 people ad

mitted, with 22 in ICU; 509 in the province of Alicante, 107 of them in the ICU; and 1,085 in the province of Valencia, 149 of them in the ICU.

Record of deaths

There have been 60 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths is 2,895 people since the start of the pandemic.

Situation in Care Homes

According to the updated data, there are positive cases in 104 nursing homes (8 in the province of Castellón, 36 in the province of Alicante and 60 in the province of Valencia), 20 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 10 in the province of Valencia) and 6 centres for children (1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia).

And there have been 1 05 new positive cases recorded among residents and staff, and 17 deaths .

Currently, 27 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance by the Ministry of health: 2 in the province of Castellón, 12 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.