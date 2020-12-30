MOJÁCAR’S MUNICIPAL MUSIC SCHOOL GIVES ITS TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT





Mojácar’s Music School performed its annual Christmas concert, but this year, in the open air following strict health and safety security measures, with social distancing and obligatory masks for those attending.

The Old Town’s Plaza del Parterre was the perfect setting, blessed with sunny, warm weather, for this highly anticipated performance of the town’s Music Band, which is regarded as one of the best in the province. Since the pandemic began, they have not been able to give any of their numerous concerts or participate in the many annual contests and meetings, although they have, of course, kept up their intense training.

Christmas carols and songs filled the Plaza and its surrounds with typical festive tunes from around the world and, the piano students, under the watchful eye of their teacher, also performed a medley of specially selected tunes.

The School of Music, to which all members of the Municipal Band belong, has been going for over 25 years, beginning its journey with only 20 students. Today this musical family is made of about three hundred members aged between 3 and 70 years old, with many parents now participating with their own children in both practicing and performing.

The local Councillor for Children and Youth, Raquel Belmonte, who attended this now traditional event, expressed her pleasure with the students’ continued interest, despite all the difficulties presented by this most unusual year of study. She was delighted by the way they had remained enthusiastic, continuing to study, despite all the inconveniences of the health measures. She also added that “the School and the teaching staff are always prepared for all types of students at all levels” and stressed that anyone who is interested, regardless of age, may easily join the Mojácar School of Music to access the world of music in a fun and enjoyable way.