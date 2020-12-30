



The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana released a video yesterday confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In the press clip he said that he is quarantining at home “following medical recommendations”, with mild symptoms.

“Fortunately I am fine,” he says, while emphasising that Orihuela residents should “be very strict and rigorous” with preventative measures. He said “my task is now to be very careful with quarantine so that I can protect the people around me”.

Bascuñana (61), a graduate in medicine and surgery and who was previously the manager of the Vega Baja Hospital, insists that Oriolanos take care of themselves and ends the short message with his best wishes.

Since the pandemic began in the municipality of Orihuela, more than 2,200 cases of covid 19 have been registered and 47 people have died. During the first wave, the municipality was one of those that suffered the smallest incidence, while in October and November the Generalitat had to impose restrictions when the municipality registered more than six hundred cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

Although that situation was reduced to less than half, it has now rebounded since the Constitution long weekend and the Christmas holidays.