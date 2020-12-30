Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 30 December, 2020

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 30 December 2020
Irish Lotto Results
08
13
21
23
40
44
28
Plus 1 Lotto Results
04
05
07
32
39
41
27
Plus 2 Lotto Results
08
11
27
32
37
47
25
Jackpot (€): € 4,805,318
Lotto Plus Raffle: 3606
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 02 January 2021

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 4,805,3180Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 43,8670€ 0
Match 5€ 1,54717€ 26,299
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 20732€ 6,624
Match 4€ 55772€ 42,460
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 271,066€ 28,782
Match 3€ 1013,243€ 132,430
Match 2 plus Bonus*€310,792€ 32,376

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50019€ 9,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5040€ 2,000
Match 4€ 20686€ 13,720
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,063€ 10,630
Match 3€ 313,100€ 39,300
Match 2 plus Bonus*€211,374€ 22,748

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25019€ 4,750
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2534€ 850
Match 4€ 10725€ 7,250
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5905€ 4,525
Match 3€ 312,446€ 37,338
Match 2 plus Bonus*€29,666€ 19,332

