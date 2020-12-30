Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 30 December, 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 30 December 2020

Irish Lotto Results

08 13 21 23 40 44 28

Plus 1 Lotto Results

04 05 07 32 39 41 27

Plus 2 Lotto Results

08 11 27 32 37 47 25

Jackpot (€): € 4,805,318

Lotto Plus Raffle: 3606

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 02 January 2021



Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 4,805,318 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 43,867 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,547 17 € 26,299 Match 4 plus Bonus € 207 32 € 6,624 Match 4 € 55 772 € 42,460 Match 3 plus Bonus € 27 1,066 € 28,782 Match 3 € 10 13,243 € 132,430 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 10,792 € 32,376

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 19 € 9,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 40 € 2,000 Match 4 € 20 686 € 13,720 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,063 € 10,630 Match 3 € 3 13,100 € 39,300 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 11,374 € 22,748

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown