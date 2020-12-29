



All of them will carry out works or services of general interest, specifically aimed at preventing, containing, alleviating or mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

A further 57 people were added to the ECOVID program last Monday by the Torrevieja Council.

They will all carry out works or services that reinforce the municipal services and departments, aimed specifically at preventing, containing or mitigating the effects of COVID-19 in the municipality.

They will control entrances and exits in municipal buildings and markets, verifying compliance with preventive measures, as well as the disinfection of public spaces.

The staff were employed following receipt of a grant from LABORA, co-financed by the European Social Fund, of 1,060,285 euros, which will allows the employment of 47 full time staff for a period of 6 months and a further 10 staff for a year.

The Council has co-financed the contracts with a municipal contribution of more than 215,000 euros. During 2020, a total of 67 unemployed people have now joined the Torrevieja City Council thanks to the subsidies received from LABORA.